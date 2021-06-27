"We believe it is important to focus on emerging chemical and biological technologies, trends in the trade of CBW-related goods and threats."

"The U.S. believes participants would benefit from hearing about your experiences assisting China in setting up a Biosafety Level-4 (BSL-4) laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology from the export control and intangible technology transfer perspectives. We are particularly interested to know how China plans to vet incoming foreign researchers from countries of biological weapons proliferation concern."

"The U.S. believes AG members would be interested in any information you can share related to China and North Korea, specifically information related to: China's Institutes of Biological Products (locations in Beijing and Wuhan), to include overhead imagery analysis, if possible.

Your perceptions of the CBW proliferation activities by Chinese entities.

Your perceptions of Chinese government efforts to enforce its export control rules.

In a leaked State Department cable from 2009,was sent from the State Department in June 2009 to all embassies in member nationsThe Australia Group is an international export control forum organized to prevent the spread of technologies and research that could be used in chemical and biological weapons. All Five Eyes nations are members of the group, including the EU, India, Japan, and South Korea.The cable stated:More broadly on the question of China's biological weapons program, Secretary Clinton's cable noted:Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The European Union also participates.Since the outbreak of COVID19 and questions surrounding the Wuhan lab,