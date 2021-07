© Noel St. John

Fool Me Once Shame on Me, Fool Me Twice You Might Be Fauci

The Hypocrisy

Misinformation is much more destructive when it emanates from a monopolistic "Ministry of Truth."This week, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and the Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Anthony Fauci squared off in the public arena yet again.The two have frequently sparred over pandemic policy in Congressional committee hearings over the past year and a half, and their debates have often been contentious. But this interaction involved a particularly frazzled Fauci. In the brief exchange, Fauci looked around for assistance in the room, called Paul a liar, and shouted "you don't know what you're talking about!" as Paul proceeded to question him.In his opening statement, Paul referenced an academic paper that further calls into question the origins of the COVID-19 variant that upended the world. "We hypothesize that the direct progenitor of SARS-CoV may have originated after sequential recombination events between the precursors of these SARSr-CoVs," stated the numerous scientists and doctors who authored the research."Dr. Fauci, knowing that it is a crime to lie to Congress, do you wish to retract your statement of May 11 where you claimed that the NIH never funded gain-of-function research and move on?" Paul asked.It appears that instead of arguing the actual data, Fauci is now resorting to semantics around the definition of "gain-of-function," but even to a scientific layman it is becoming increasingly clear that Fauci misled the American public for some time on this matter. He knew he authorized the funding and was not forthcoming on that fact — even when asked by a sitting Senator.Paul was having none of it. "I will be sending a letter to the Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral because he has lied to Congress. We have scientists that were lined up by the dozens to say that the research he was funding was gain-of-function," Paul told Sean Hannity.This would certainly not be the first time Fauci has been caught giving the American people false information, not by a long shot.From the very beginning of the crisis, Fauci found it appropriate to lie to the people and control valuable information around the pandemic.For his part, Fauci claims he doesn't regret lying to the American people, theoretically endangering millions of lives according to his current position, because there was a shortage of PPE at the time.Evidence suggests there could be another layer to the story that complicates the narrative over Fauci's flip flop. But if we listen to Fauci's account, he essentially believed it was alright to prioritize some lives over others and lie to people in the process.The audacity of believing it is morally appropriate to play God with people's lives and determine who should have access to public health information in a crisis is appalling, and it is a trend Fauci continued.Paul confronted Fauci on many of these topics as well, and each time the Senator from Kentucky was eventually proven right — though neither he nor the American people received an apology for the false narratives or the horrible ramifications of them in our society."We're flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation. We're working with doctors and medical experts...who are popular with their audience with accurate information. So, we're helping get trusted content out there," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.Fauci's disastrous track record of misinformation, laid bare throughout his many rounds with Rand Paul, shows why the government has no business trying to be a monolithic source and arbiter of truth. Misinformation is much more destructive when it emanates from a monopolistic "Ministry of Truth." And truth has a much greater chance at out-competing falsehood in a free marketplace of ideas. Hannah Cox is the Content Manager and Brand Ambassador for the Foundation for Economic Education.