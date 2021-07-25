A strike force is set up right at this moment that continues to ask for people to bring forward any video files or telephone footage that they have of that sort of behaviour.

I'm just so utterly disgusted, disappointed and heartbroken that people don't consider the safety and wellbeing of their fellow citizens.

"We can't vaccinate against selfishness, and these people should be ashamed, absolutely ashamed, it's just wrong."

as state leaders condemn protesters for endangering other people's lives.In just 24 hours after Saturday's mass protest, police inDeputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. He vowed that the authorities will continue to investigate the acts ofNSW Police Minister David Elliott earlier announced thatechoed these sentiments, saying she was "absolutely disgusted" by the mass gatherings, and urging anyone who recognized any of the activists to contact police immediately.NSW reported two deaths and 141 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, which is slightly lower than the day before.the month-long lockdown in Sydney might be extended even further."We don't want a setback, and yesterday could have been a setback - time will tell," Berejiklian said.The state of Victoria in the meantimebut Premier Daniel Andrews blasted the protesters for putting "many other people in real danger," and said that he could not rule out that the state's own lockdown will also be extended.Since the pandemic began, Australia has repeatedly staved off the spread of Covid-19 with some of the world's most draconian lockdown measures, in pursuit of driving new cases down to zero even at the expense of civil liberties. Over the course of the pandemic,On Saturday, thousands of people sickened by perpetual restrictions and confinement marched through major Australian cities, chanting "Freedom!" and clashing with police who were deployed to disperse these "illegal gatherings."