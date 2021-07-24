Earth Changes
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits south of the Philippine capital
Neil Jerome Morales
Reuters
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 09:18 UTC
The agency said aftershocks were expected from the tectonic earthquake, which had a depth of 116 kilometres (72.08 miles).
Some residents in the capital region were awakened by the quake that lasted nearly a minute.
"The quake was deep so there is no tsunami," Renato Solidum, director of the Seismology agency, told DZRH radio station. "In Manila, the intensity 4.0 or 5.0 is strong but not yet destructive."
The epicentre is 16 km (10 miles) southwest of Batangas province, Solidum said.
The Southeast Asian country is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent earthquakes.
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits south of the Philippine capital
The tragedy of war is that the young men and women die fighting each other - instead of their real enemies back home in the capitals.
- Edward Abbey
