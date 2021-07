© Reuters/Marco Bello



All four missiles fired by Israeli warplanes at Syria's Homs province early on Thursday were shot down by the Syrian Army using, the Russian military has revealed.the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria said in a statement.It was the second Israeli strike against Syria this week, coinciding with the Muslim high holiday of Eid al-Adha that began Monday.On Tuesday,he head of the Reconciliation Center, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, said.For Tuesday's strike, thethe Reconciliation Center said.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched airstrikes into Syrian territory for years, with Tel Aviv saying they were a self-defense measurein the country.Damascus has protested the attacks, calling them acts of aggression. Earlier this month, Russia, Turkey and Iran jointly condemned the "continuous" Israeli attacks as violations of "international law, international humanitarian law, the sovereignty of Syria, and neighboring countries."