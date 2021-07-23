It comes less than 24 hours after Home Secretary Priti Patel announced in a written ministerial statement that police officers earning over £24,000 will be subject to a pay freeze.The Police Federation of England and Wales says it no longer has confidence in Home Secretary Priti Patel and has branded a pay freeze for officers "the final straw".The body, which represents rank-and-file officers, has also withdrawn its support and engagement from the Police Remuneration Review Body, labelling the current pay mechanism "not fit for purpose".It added that officers "overwhelmingly supported" the measures.National chair John Apter said:"I cannot look my colleagues in the eye and do nothing," Mr Apter added.And Ms Patel confirmed that those earning more than £24,000 would be hit by a pay freeze, with those earning less than this sum to be given an annual rise of £250."The warm words officers heard from the home secretary and the prime minister at PFEW's (Police Federation of England and Wales) recent annual conference have not been backed up with action," the statement reads.And Mr Apter added: "We often hear the home secretary praise police officers but our members are so angry with this government."At the beginning of this pandemic they endured PPE shortages and were not even prioritised for the vaccination."They continue to be politicised and this pay announcement is the final straw."As the organisation that represents more than 130,000 police officers I can say quite categorically - we have no confidence in the current home secretary. I cannot look my colleagues in the eye and do nothing."The home secretary announced the pay freeze for police officers in a written ministerial statement on Wednesday.And the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said the government's decision will make many officers feel "undervalued" and would be a "hard pill to swallow".Labour's shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said the party "fully supports" the federation's decision as Ms Patel has "badly let down police officers"."A zero percent pay offer is completely unacceptable - it is a real-terms pay cut, exposing the hypocrisy of a Conservative government that gives warm words of praise to the police and refuses to back it up with action," he said.A Home Office spokesperson said: "The home secretary has demonstrated her commitment time and time again to supporting the brave police officers who keep us safe, giving them the resources and powers they need to fight crime and protect the public."We are recruiting 20,000 extra officers, 8,771 already in place, increased taxpayer funding for policing by up to £600m and gave forces £200m to meet unforeseen costs of the pandemic. This is in addition to enhancing protection of the police, increasing sentencing for assaulting officers and investment in equipment."The economy has been significantly impacted by the pandemic, with pressures on public finances and we must protect jobs and."The government also received backlash from teaching unions on Wednesday evening, with school leaders describing the confirmation of a pay freeze for teachers as a "slap in the face".In another written ministerial statement, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said the School Teachers' Review Body (STRB) had recommended a pay award of £250 for all teachers earning less than £24,000.Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT, the largest union for school leaders, said: "School leaders and teachers will be rightly angry that the government's pay freeze will deliver yet another a 3-4% real terms pay cut next year, based on the Treasury's own predictions of inflation.And unions representing medical professionals were also unhappy with the 3% pay rise offer for nurses, paramedics, consultants, dentists and salaried GPs.The government says that for the average nurse, this will mean an additional £1,000 a year. And the extra sum is expected to equate to around £540 for cleaners and porters.But the Royal College of Nursing interim general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen said: "After a shambolic day, comes a shambolic announcement."Unite national officer for health Colenzo Jarrett-Thorpe described the 3% pay recommendation as "grossly inadequate and underwhelming".And Rachel Harrison, GMB national officer, said: "This was the opportunity for government to turn their clapping into genuine recognition. Their response is paltry. They have failed spectacularly."