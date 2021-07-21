© Kevin King/Postmedia



'Today, we are not here to topple any statues. We are here to topple a government that is racist, a government that has no place in this legislature.'Several Indigenous leaders are calling on Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government to either overhaul its approach to First Nations issues or resign.Grand Chief Garrison Settee of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, which represents 26 northern First Nations, stood alongside others on the steps of the legislature Monday as fallout continued from Premier Brian Pallister's remarks about Canadian history."Today, we are not here to topple any statues. We are here to topple a government that is racist, a government that has no place in this legislature," Settee said.Pallister said destruction is not the way forward. He said people who came to Canada did not come to destroy anything but rather to build communities, churches and businesses.Pallister's Indigenous relations minister quit her cabinet post two days later and her replacement, Alan Lagimodiere, stirred up more anger by defending some of the intent behind residential schools.That prompted two Indigenous men to resign from provincial economic development boards. One, former deputy minister and treaty commissioner Jamie Wilson, said he could not support the government rewriting history."I will never stand behind words that add hurt to traumatized people," Guillemard posted on Twitter.Daniels said the government must allow Indigenous people more control over their own lives."If Pallister can't lead, and his cabinet can't lead, they do need to resign," he said.Chiefs of Treaty 5, an area that covers much of northern and central Manitoba, released an "action plan" Monday that promises greater efforts to tackle racism and discrimination. Part of the plan will see regular reports sent to the United Nations on the issue, and new awareness campaigns.The provincial government did not comment on the grand chiefs' demands, but did promise to consider the ideas put forward by the Treaty 5 chiefs."We look forward to reviewing the action plan and working collaboratively with Indigenous leaders and communities across the province," read a one-sentence written statement from Lagimodiere's office.