A 59-year-old woman was mauled and killed by her family's two pit bulls Sunday evening at a West El Paso home, police said.Detectives are investigating the death, but "all indications are that the two pit bull dogs killed the woman," a police news release stated.At about 6 p.m. Sunday, patrol officers responded to a call of a death after a woman arrived home to find her mother being mauled by the family's two dogs inside a home in the 7200 block of Royal Arms Drive, a police spokesman said.The address is near North Resler Drive and Belvidere Street.The death is under investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit. It is unknown what might have provoked the attack.Police note that the dogs' bowls were full of food and water and the animals appeared generally well cared for.Both dogs have been impounded by Animal Control officers.