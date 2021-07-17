Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and its suburbs for several hours late yesterday night and early this morning, leading to flooded roads and some delays to local trains. Waterlogging was reported from several places, including Gandhi Market area, Hindmata junction and Dahisar subway.Waterlogging was also reported from the Sion, Bandra, Andheri and Santacruz areas of Mumbai.Visuals from news agency ANI showed waterlogged tracks at Sion Railway Station, where hundreds of passengers are sheltered in platforms - an unwelcome sight during the pandemic.A high tide of 4.08 metres will take place at 4:26 pm, the city's civic body has said. A low tide of 1.43 metres will take place at 10.37 pm, the civic body added.Mumbai will continue to receive moderate to intense spells of rain during the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.Around 250 residents of a slum-dominated area in Kurla were evacuated as water levels of the Mithi river swelled. Fortunately, they were able to return to their homes once the river subsided."People in Kranti Nagar, a slum-dominated area in Kurla west, located along the bank of Mithi river, were shifted to nearby municipal schools after its water level touched 3.7 metres in the morning with its danger mark being four metres," a civic official was quoted by news agency PTI.In one of the more dramatic sights, a truck carrying 20 tons of tomatoes overturned on the Eastern Express Highway. Visuals of the clean-up operation showed a mountain of bright red tomatoes piled up against the side of a flyover, as a JCB earth-mover tries to gather up the spilt produce.One person was injured in the incident, which happened near Kopari (near Thane) at 2 am.At 9.30 am Central Railways put out an update that said trains on the main line (CSMT to Kalyan/Karjat, Kasara) and the harbour line (CSMT to Panvel/Goregaon) are 20-25 minutes late."Due to heavy rains and waterlogging on slow lines near Kurla-Vidyavihar, local trains are running 20-25 minutes late," Shivaji Sutar, the chief PR officer, was quoted by PTI.