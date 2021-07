© Getty Images / FatCamera

Motherhood is the latest target for the gender Gestapo as breastfeeding counsellors in Oz report harassment for refusing to support the 'chestfeeding journeys' of trans women attempting to feed babies 'human milk'.In the neverending gender debate that obsesses a particular section of the Western middle-class liberal population, it's funny that no one is ever asked to sign a petition demanding that women be allowed to use men's public urinals.Strangely, however, there seems to be a growing queue of trans women - who for simplicity's sake, let's agree were born male - pushing to use what are widely considered female-allocated public and workplace toilets and changing rooms, as they insist on being given the full set of privileges society allows its members born with two X chromosomes.Which is puzzling, because using the gents' trough, that most manly of realms, would certify the entrant as a fully fledged member of the stand-up club. But that's not what the gender argument is really about. It's about the traffic in the opposite lane.While no one on the other side of the debate gives a hoot what a gnarly cis Aussie bloke like me/myself/I has to say - and feminists of all degrees are perfectly capable of defending their positions without my help - it's wrong to simply let the more egregious incidents pass without comment.It took one of the counsellors to turn whistleblower to reveal the bizarre rethink of biology in play. 'Sue', who worked with the ABA for more than 10 years, explained, "We are only trained to provide peer support for mothers, not gay men, trans men, queer people, agender or asexual people."Now it has been called out for insisting its unwilling counsellors deal 'mum to mum' with parents who are not biologically equipped to breastfeed infants in the way that mothers have since the dawn of humanity.The Aussie counsellors quickly learnt that the language gatekeepers in the gender debate automatically assume the higher ground, setting the terms of reference to be used and administering punishment to those who break the rules, which they also determine.Unfortunately, some of those in my home state of Victoria see this shift away from reality as a win, with the government recently enshrining "the right to chestfeed" into a workplace agreement.That tone-deaf attempt to be inclusive has simply insulted and alienated those new mums whom the agreement should be protecting. But so tight is the grip of the gender Gestapo that, not only must we all agree with the assertion that 'trans women are women', but we are also asked to surrender to the notion that the rights of trans women have primacy.So, mothers: breastfeeding is out. Chestfeeding human milk from women born male is in. Sometimes, it's impossible not to laugh out loud.Damian Wilson is a UK journalist, ex-Fleet Street editor, financial industry consultant and political communications special advisor in the UK and EU.