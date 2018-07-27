Only 4 in 10 Infants Worldwide Are Exclusively Breastfed for 6 Months

US Government Backs Formula Makers in Opposing Global Breastfeeding Resolution

"Ecuador, which had planned to introduce the measure, was the first to find itself in the cross hairs. The Americans were blunt: If Ecuador refused to drop the resolution, Washington would unleash punishing trade measures and withdraw crucial military aid. The Ecuadorean government quickly acquiesced ..



'We were shocked because we didn't understand how such a small matter like breast-feeding could provoke such a dramatic response,' said the Ecuadorean official ... [A]t least a dozen countries, most of them poor nations in Africa and Latin America, backed off, citing fears of retaliation ...



'We were astonished, appalled and also saddened,' said Patti Rundall, the policy director of the British advocacy group Baby Milk Action ... 'What happened was tantamount to blackmail, with the U.S. holding the world hostage and trying to overturn nearly 40 years of consensus on the best way to protect infant and young child health,' she said.



In the end, the Americans' efforts were mostly unsuccessful. It was the Russians who ultimately stepped in to introduce the measure - and the Americans did not threaten them ... The final resolution9 preserved most of the original wording, though American negotiators did get language removed that called on the WHO to provide technical support to member states seeking to halt 'inappropriate promotion of foods for infants and young children.



'The United States also insisted that the words 'evidence-based' accompany references to long-established initiatives that promote breastfeeding, which critics described as a ploy that could be used to undermine programs that provide parents with feeding advice and support."

Health Benefits of Mother's Milk

Infant formula, on the other hand, has been linked to an increased risk of infant death

"21 May, 1981 the WHO International Code of Marketing Breast Milk Substitutes ... was passed by 118 votes to 1, the U.S. casting the sole negative vote. The Code arose out of concern that the dramatic increase in mortality, malnutrition and diarrhea in very young infants in the developing world was associated with aggressive marketing of formula. The Code prohibited any advertising of baby formula, bottles or teats and gifts to mothers or 'bribery' of health workers.



Despite successes, it has been weakened over the years by the seemingly inexhaustible resources of the global pharmaceutical industry ... Currently, suboptimal breastfeeding is associated with over a million deaths each year and 10 percent of the global disease burden in children.



All health workers need to recognize inappropriate advertising of formula, to report violations of the Code and to support efforts to promote breastfeeding: the most effective way of preventing child mortality throughout the world."

Most Commercial Infant Formulas Are Loaded With Sugar and Can Contain Harmful Contaminants

Infant formulas have also been found to contain all sorts of hazardous contaminants

How Does Formula Compare to Breast Milk?

"Infant formula is primarily composed of sugar or lactose, dried skim milk and refined vegetable oil which can include genetically modified components ... Soy-based formula is made of soy protein, sugar and refined oils. Breast milk from a well-nourished mother is composed of hundreds of substances - over one hundred fats alone. Infant formula contains double the amount of protein that breast milk does, which promotes insulin resistance and adiposity ...



Additives to infant formula, such as iron, DHA, ARA and laboratory-made folic acid are all problematic. Heat damages the protein in formulas forming advanced glycation end products as well as compromising the nutritional value."

