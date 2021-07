© Zuffa LLC



Megan Fox has ripped the "pitchfork-carrying, burn-a-witch-at-the-stake" cancel culture for attacking her just for noting that former President Donald Trump was greeted like "a legend" at the UFC."Uhmmm ... I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians," the 35-year-old "Transformers" star wrote in an all-caps message on her Instagram Stories addressing her attackers."Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil (sic), pitch fork (sic) carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though," she sarcastically wrote."The world needs more of that," she added alongside emojis that included a purple heart and red lips."I've never seen anything like that before. It was crazy," she told Hall.In the same interview, Fox went on to detail her wild trip to Central America to drink ayahuasca , a psychoactive tea, in "a proper setting, with indigenous people."