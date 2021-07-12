Bartiromo said.
"I want to talk about that because Ashli Babbitt, a wonderful woman, fatally shot on January 6th as she tried to climb out of a broken window. Her family has spoken out, her family has been on Tucker Carlson and they want answers as far as why this wonderful woman, young woman, who went to peaceful protest was shot. Do you have any information? There is speculation that this was a security detail in a leading member of Congress' security detail — a Democrat. What can you tell us in terms of who shot Ashli Babbitt?"
Trump said in the interview:
"People want to know [who shot Ashli Babbitt] and why. I've heard also that it was the head of security for a certain high official. A Democrat. It's gonna come out."If that is true, and no evidence was presented to prove the claim, it would be a scandal of gigantic proportions.
In another part of the interview Trump all but confirmed that he will be campaigning for president again in 2024. He said:
"I do know my answer, but I can't reveal it yet. That has to do with campaign financing and everything else, so I can't reveal it yet. We're gonna do very well and people are going to be very happy. Look, you know, I look at the ratings of CNN... they're down 79%... I think they're going to come out and endorse me."This comes after Former Bill Clinton aide Dick Morris says it's "obvious" that Donald Trump will win in 2024.
In a video posted to his website, Morris said the Republican nominee in 2024 is named Trump and no one else can come close to touching him. Morris explained:
"If Donald Trump runs, and I'm pretty certain that he will, he is going to win the Republican nomination, period. He survived two impeachments, and his company now is about to survive an indictment, and God knows what else they have in store for him. But even if he is literally in jail, he will be able to win the Republican nomination. added.Donald Trump dropped a big hint last week about his possible future plans.
"You'll see it in the primaries of '22, where all of the candidates he endorses will win the Republican primaries. And you see it already in the fawning and scraping going on by so-called 'moderate' Republicans to beg Trump for forgiveness and for his endorsement so they can survive their primaries.
"The Democratic Party is so destroying itself, is so self-destructive, and Biden is doing such a terrible job as president that there is no way that the Democrats are going to win in 2024. It doesn't matter who the Republican candidate is, he's gonna win."
"It's obvious to everybody. And it's obvious to everybody that Biden's policies have caused that, and they're not going to solve them.
"I believe this election is basically, is almost preordained at this point."
During a town hall, Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Trump about his plans for the 2024 election and the live audience roared with applause when he responded. Hannity began:
"We don't have a lot of time, but let's talk about your future plans. Now...Let me ask the crowd of everybody here, would you like to see the president run again in 2024?"Hannity asked the crowd and was met with immediate cheers and applause. Hannity then asked Trump: "Let me ask you this without giving the answers, have you made up your mind?"
"Yes," Trump said with a smile.