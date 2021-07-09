© Facebook/Twitter/Google/Otago Daily Times/KJN



"In my opinion, that will be a case that will be easy, and I think we're going to do very, very well. There were a lot of reasons for people to be [at the Capitol and] it was unfairly covered by the press, but the report came out by Congress and it didn't even mention my name, let alone anything else, so we're in very good shape."

Donald Trump has revealed that he plans on and is committed to giving a deposition in the recently announced class-action lawsuit against the Big Tech companies Facebook, Twitter, and Google.After announcing thatagainst the various social media companies who banned his accounts following the January 6 Capitol riot, Trump expanded on his role in the suit in an interview with Bill O'Reilly.the former president said, when asked about sitting for a deposition in the suit, which will mean answering direct questions about the day of the Capitol riot and facing the accusation he incited an insurrection - an accusation from Democrats that morphed into an impeachment vote which ultimately failed in the Senate.he said.Both Trump and O'Reilly described the legal battle ahead as a "war."Trump said.Facebook, Twitter, and Google, the former president added,Trump announced the, from New Jersey on Wednesday.Such companies, Trump argues, have becomebeing used not only to dispense its essential information, but also to decide which political messages were appropriate for users to express.On the Capitol riot and his alleged role in it, Trump again denied inciting violence and said it would be an "easy" case to make when he is questioned under oath. His social media accounts were suspended following the riots, with the various platforms citing his alleged spread of misinformation and aggressive rhetoric as the reason for his banishment.