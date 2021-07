© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsky; (inset) REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

Ever since former US President Donald Trump's shock 2016 election victory rocked the American political establishment, commentators and talking heads have been looking for someone to blame. The easy answer has always been Russia.On Thursday, London's Guardian newspaper delivered the latest installment in this long-standing 'Russiagate' tradition. Rolling out a series of supposed revelations, intended to shock readers with the scale of the alleged deception behind Trump's win, journalist Luke Harding, who has previous experience in publishing fake stories on this theme, alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin "personally authorized a secret spy agency operation to support a 'mentally unstable' Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election."The rationale for the move was apparently that a Trump White House would be more sympathetic to Russian interests, and would sow chaos in the country. Intelligence and security agencies were supposedly told they should use "all possible force" to put the then-Republican front-runner into office.The bombshell expose is based entirely on "what are assessed to be leaked Kremlin documents," of unknown origin. According to Harding and his colleagues, "The Guardian has shown the documents to independent experts who say they appear to be genuine." Who these experts are, where their expertise lies, and why they have not been named remains unclear, despite requests by online commentators.According to Harding, "Western intelligence agencies are understood to have been aware of the documents for some months," giving a hint as to where his sources might lie. The article goes on to say that the papers "seem to represent a serious and highly unusual leak from within the Kremlin."Even stranger is the manner in which the report is written up. One line on the purported Kremlin memo "says Trump is the 'most promising candidate' from the Kremlin's point of view," before going on to add that "the word in Russian is perspektivny." Quite why, from a secret document presumably entirely written in Russian, the reader would need to know that particular translation is unclear. Maybe it is to reinforce the strange foreignness of the people said to have written it. Perhaps it is just to meet a word count. Or possibly Harding is trying to impress readers with his basic knowledge of Russian. Like those dimwits who say "Kah-Jay-Bay" when referring to the erstwhile KGB. We may never know.Indeed, a (possibly dangerous) drinking game suggestion might be to have a shot every time you see the word "appear," "suggest," "apparently," or the phrase "assessed to be," in this desperately poor article.In addition, questions have been raised by native Russian speakers about the language of the source material used by Harding and his colleagues. Ivan Tkachev, a writer for Moscow business daily RBK, wrote on Twitter that, although much of the supposed leak was kept secret, The Guardian "has posted small extract from the Kremlin document presumed to be authentic."Even some of the fiercest opponents of the Kremlin have expressed concern over the authenticity of Harding's sources. Natalia Antelava, a former BBC staffer, drew parallels between the report and an infamous case of disinformation and lazy analysis of Russia, published by Edward Lucas, himself no fan of the Kremlin. In the anecdote, an ambassador recalls as fact something passed down "by our security service," which had actually been penned by the author weeks beforehand as satire and attributed to Colonel Khuiyovich - which translates to a profanity in Russian.Harding himself has something of a checkered past when it comes to reporting standards. In 2007, while working in Moscow, he was accused of plagiarism by a now-defunct magazine named The Exile. His employer was forced to issue an apology as a result.