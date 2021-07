© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi

By Paul Robinson, a professor at the University of Ottawa. He writes about Russian and Soviet history, military history, and military ethics, and is author of the Irrussianality blog http://t.me/irrussian

Russian President Vladimir Putin has fired the starting pistol on a new row with Kiev this week. The events in question, however, are not new - but very, very old, with Putin questioning the very basis of Ukrainian nationhood.The idea that Ukrainians are part of this single family is a red flag to a bull for nationalists in the country. As one furious reaction published in the Kyiv Post put it, "Putin's claim is more propaganda than history. Russian and Ukrainians have historically been distinct. Russia has for centuries promoted the myth that the Russians, Ukrainians and Belarusians are one nation, with Moscow at its heart." According to the piece, "the theory has been used to entrench Russian imperialism and undermine the Ukrainian and Belarusian national identities."Clearly, Putin thinks otherwise, doubling down on earlier statements he has made in the face of that kind of criticism.This is not Putin's first historical treatise. Last year, for instance, he published an article about the origins of the Second World War. One has to wonder why he bothers. It's not as if that many people really care about all the ins and outs of Bogdan Khmelnitsky's relationship with ancient Muscovy, for instance. Why focus on history rather on the problems of today?One explanation is that Putin is targeting domestic voters in advance of September's elections to the national parliament. This, however, doesn't explain why Putin published his latest piece in the Ukrainian language as well as Russian. It is clear that the Russian leader has an audience outside of Russia's borders in mind as much as the one inside them.Beyond that, it represents the growing importance of the historical battlefield in Eastern European politics.Be it the Soviet famine of 1932-33, know as the "Holodomor" by Ukrainians, the circumstances that led to the Second World War, or - going back even deeper into the mists of time - the furthest origins of the Russian and Ukrainian peoples, interpretations of history have a decidedly political hue. Politicians on all sides believe that whoever controls the historical narrative will gain a decisive advantage over his or her opponents. Putin's article shows that he has no intention of abandoning this battlefield to others.The third point concerns Ukraine's territorial integrity. To some degree it could be seen as justifying complaints that Putin's "one people" rhetoric enables Russian imperialism. Soviet nationalities policies, that transferred territory from one national republic to another, meant that "Russia was robbed," says Putin. "We will never allow our historical territories... to be used against our country," he adds.The use of the word "our" is revealing, as it suggests that Putin regards certain parts of Ukraine as rightfully Russian. He avoids making a direct territorial claim, and indeed reiterates his support for the 2015 Minsk II agreement that if fulfilled would see Donbass reintegrated into Ukraine.Beyond that, though, there is a deeper message. If Ukraine tries to resolve the problem of Donbass by force, Russia won't feel constrained by issues of Kiev's self-declared territorial sovereignty. Because, deep down, the Kremlin doesn't believe that the territories in question are truly Ukrainian.Putin didn't write this article because he considers it a trivial matter. Clearly, it's something close to his heart.Consequently, one must conclude that he is not likely to back down on issues pertaining to Ukraine. The article also contains a hidden warning. It isn't one that leaders in Kiev or the West will like. It is, however, one that they would do well to heed.