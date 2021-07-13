More than 100 people have been arrested in the Kuzminki area of Moscow, after a mass brawl that saw. Some reports have suggested the fight had been pre-planned online.In videos published on social media, the fight can be seen to break out near a Metro station late on Monday night. Moscow news agency Interfax, citing a source, reported that the scrap mainly involved migrant workers from Central Asia.According to TASS, a man warned the police in advance about the upcoming brawl, revealing that he was mistakenly added into a WhatsApp group, viaA TASS source in the medical services told the agency that several of the participants suffered stab wounds.Following press coverage, the Kyrgyz Embassy in Moscow called on its citizens in Russia to remain calm and to comply with local law, noting that the diplomatic mission would provide legal and consular assistance to the injured., especially in the service and construction sectors. Earlier this year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that restrictions to help stop the spread of Covid-19 had impacted the speed of Russia's development, noting that there were not enough people to work on building sites."I can only state the reality that there have been very few migrants in our country over the past year, and we really, really lack these migrants for the implementation of ambitious plans," he said.In March, the Minister of Construction, Housing, and Utilities Irek Fayzullin revealed that Russia was short of 1.2 million builders.