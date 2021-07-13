Society's Child
Over 300,000 demand inquiry into 'Biden family corruption'
Washington Examiner
Mon, 12 Jul 2021 14:15 UTC
Judicial Watch, which has documented Hunter Biden's travels on Air Force One and Air Force Two, said that 309,229 have signed its petition posted on Change.org, the latest indication that, at least among conservatives, questions about Biden and his father allegedly profiting in China and Ukraine won't go away.
Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch president, said, "There is plenty of substantial evidence, from documents and witness statements, that the Biden family, including President Joe Biden, may have been involved in criminal activity involving, among other issues, foreign entities tied to Ukraine and China."
He added, "Hunter has acknowledged that he is the target of an FBI criminal investigation, and he's on to his next corrupt enterprise — secretly selling his 'ink blow' paintings, in a scheme concocted by the Biden White House. A special counsel needs to be appointed immediately because the Biden Justice Department is conflicted in investigating any matter that could implicate President Biden or his immediate family."
Hunter Biden could get as much as $500,000 for the paintings. The White House has said the buyers will be kept anonymous, a plan many have mocked.
Fitton is hopeful that the large number of petition signers will prompt GOP congressional leaders to push House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to call for a special counsel.
"Please help us spread the word as a special counsel should be appointed immediately to investigate the Biden family's dealings in China, Ukraine, etc.!" Fitton said in a petition update.
In documents made public, Judicial Watch said it has shown that promises of a "wall" being built between Joe Biden and his son were untrue.
The petition could be key to drawing media attention to the allegations, which the press has largely ignored. In fact, when the New York Post publicized some of the allegations, they were kicked off Facebook and Twitter.
