Over 300,000 have signed a petition from one of Washington's top watchdogs demanding that a special counsel be appointed to investigate allegations that President Joe Biden and family members, notably budding artist and son Hunter Biden, have profited off public service. Judicial Watch, which has documented Hunter Biden's travels on Air Force One and Air Force Two, said that 309,229 have signed its petition posted on Change.org, the latest indication that, at least among conservatives, questions about Biden and his father allegedly profiting in China and Ukraine won't go away.Fitton is hopeful that the large number of petition signers will prompt GOP congressional leaders to push House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to call for a special counsel."Please help us spread the word as a special counsel should be appointed immediately to investigate the Biden family's dealings in China, Ukraine, etc.!" Fitton said in a petition update.In documents made public, Judicial Watch said it has shown that promises of a "wall" being built between Joe Biden and his son were untrue.The petition could be key to drawing media attention to the allegations, which the press has largely ignored. In fact, when the New York Post publicized some of the allegations, they were kicked off Facebook and Twitter.