A hotel collapsed in eastern China on Monday, leaving at least one person dead and 10 others missing, the local government said.Rescuers had pulled seven survivors from the rubble of, according to a statement on the city government's official social media account.The Suzhou government said it was "sparing no effort to treat the injured", adding that authorities were investigating the cause of the disaster.The Siji Kaiyuan opened in 2018 and had 54 guest rooms as well as a banquet hall and conference rooms, according to its listing on the travel site Ctrip.Images published by CCTV showed more than a dozen rescue workers in helmets at the site of the disaster, withThe images showed broken glass littering the ground around the rescuers, with pipes protruding from what appeared to be parts of the building that remained standing.The Ministry of Emergency Management published footage of rescuers pulling a shirtless man with a leg wound from the rubble on a stretcher. Medical workers were waiting for the man, who appeared conscious.The ministry saidAdditional footage shared by other Chinese media showed a crowd of onlookers filming the rescue on their phones.Suzhou, a city of over 12 million roughly 100km (62 miles) west of Shanghai, is a popular destination for tourists drawn to its canals and centuries-old gardens.