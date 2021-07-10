The magnitude 5.9 quake struck 27km (17 miles) east of Rasht district, authorities say.At least five people have died after an earthquake struck eastern Tajikistan, according to authorities in the mountainous country.The magnitude 5.9 quake hit 27km (17 miles) east of Rasht district on Saturday morning."Dozens of houses were destroyed," the Tajik committee for emergency situations said."Power lines were also partly damaged" in three villages in the district of Tajikabad, where all the victims lived., according to the committee and state news agency Khovar.Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon ordered a commission of inquiry headed by the prime minister, Russian media reported.