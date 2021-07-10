Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has pledged to reduce the amount of public space dedicated to cars in one of Europe's densest citiesParis will impose a speed limit of 30 kph (19 mph) on nearly all streets by late August in a bid to reduce accidents and noise pollution while "adapting" the city for the fight against climate change, an official said Thursday., has pledged to reduce the amount of public space dedicated to cars in one of Europe's densest cities.Already around 60 percent of the capital's streets have 30 kph limits, and since HidalgoAfter August, only the main ring road surrounding Paris and major boulevards and arteries will allow higher speeds, Greens deputy mayor in charge of transports David Belliard told AFP."The point is to reduce the space taken by cars, which involves lowering their speeds," he said, making streets safer cyclists and pedestrians.The move comes as Hidalgo pushes aheadAnd also next year,-- the first four arrondissements of the capital including the two islands on the Seine river and the narrow streets of the Marais.Hidalgo's critics accuse her of anti-car policies thatThe mayor is also confronting a wave of criticism that, via a social media campaign with the hashtag #saccageparis (Trashed Paris).This week, officials laid out eight measures to spruce up one of the world's most visited cities and Hidalgo has promised to double annual spending on cleaning during her second term to one billion euros ($1.2 billion).