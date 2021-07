© CNN



"Honestly, right now, for the next 18 months, our job is to do everything we can to slow all of that down to get to December of 2022, and then get in there and lead."

"The people who were working to cut the deal, by the way, were not your conservative warriors in the Senate. Nobody knows what anybody's gonna do right now. That's the thing, this is the problem. I actually say, 'Thank the Lord, 18 more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done.'"

"in favor of anything that slows down and halts radical leftist legislation, including chaotic negotiations like Biden's incoherent infrastructure dialogue that left all parties confused.



"I do not apologize one bit for pushing back against the leftist mob that seeks to destroy America from within. I am proud of this country, not embarrassed by it and I will obstruct the agenda of those that are with everything I've got."

GOP Rep. Chip Roy (Texas) said that he believes it is his and his Republican colleagues' "job" to "do everything we can" to slow down Democrats' policy agenda.In the video, which was circulated online by Democratic activist Lauren Windsor,Roy then went on to comment on the bipartisan infrastructure deal reached last month between President Biden and a group of Republican and Democratic senators, arguing,In a statement shared with The Hill, Roy doubled down on his remarks, explaining that he isThe remarks come aswith Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday saying Republicans would wage a "hell of a fight" over Democrats' attempts to pass the bill.The framework as agreed upon by Biden and the coalition of bipartisan senators, which included moderates like Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.),The plan also allocatesSenate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said that he wants to hold a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the budget resolution, which would allow Democrats to pass a second, larger infrastructure bill along party lines.The opposition from Republicans comes as they are looking to take control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections. Democrats currently hold slim majorities in both chambers.