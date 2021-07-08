© REUTERS/Marton Monus



Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared on Thursday that his country would bar LGBT+ activists from schools under a new law restricting promotion of homosexuality, despite pressure from the EU to rescind the legislation.In a post shared on his official Facebook page, Orban responded to the European Commission's decision to open an inquiry into the country over the legislation that prohibits the promotion of homosexuality within schools.Hungary has faced international criticism for the law, whose opponents claim it unfairly links pedophilia and LGBT+ issues. On Thursday, human rights groups held a protest outside Hungary's parliament building, with Amnesty International declaring that the legislation is aiming "to erase LGBTQI people from the public sphere."