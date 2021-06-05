© AFP / ARIS OIKONOMOU



But the resolution is really just an elaborate way of griping about Hungary having a unified, democratically elected government that has taken its mandate seriously in refusing to condone irregular migration, putting restrictions on foreign-funded NGOs, and holding national consultations on the link between irregular migration and violent extremism.

By Kevin Karp, commentator, screenwriter, and former political adviser in the House of Commons and the European Parliament. As an EU adviser based in Brussels and Strasbourg, he specialized in international trade, European populism, and Brexit. Find his website at moon-vine-media.com.