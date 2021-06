© AFP / ARIS OIKONOMOU



But the resolution is really just an elaborate way of griping about Hungary having a unified, democratically elected government that has taken its mandate seriously in refusing to condone irregular migration, putting restrictions on foreign-funded NGOs, and holding national consultations on the link between irregular migration and violent extremism.

By Kevin Karp, commentator, screenwriter, and former political adviser in the House of Commons and the European Parliament. As an EU adviser based in Brussels and Strasbourg, he specialized in international trade, European populism, and Brexit. Find his website at moon-vine-media.com.

A Hungarian legal challenge rejected by the EU Court of Justice is part of a long train of EU attempts to stifle Hungary's independent voice by hypocritically invoking European liberalism.The Hungarian government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has lost a suit at the EU's Court of Justice, that could lead to sanctions and to reduced voting rights for Hungary within the EU.The formal investigative process in Article 7 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty is triggered when a member state is accused of violating "human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities." But it is manifestly, twisted to serve the undemocratic goal of stifling Hungary's right to democratic dissent.Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga, who blasted the decision as "completely unacceptable and shocking," earlier in the week called the years-long EU campaign against Hungary on the claimed rule-of-law violations as "hypocritical," taking the bloc away from a moment that "should be dedicated to building alliances, so that common efforts enable us to leave behind the coronavirus."The 2018 European Parliament resolution invoking Article 7 collects a years-long spate of partisan EU-sanctioning attempts against HungaryAs supposed evidence for how these consultations violate EU precepts, the document In a March interview, Justice Minister Varga stated that "Without strong nations, the community cannot be strong." While defending Hungary's democratic voice, she and her colleagues in government can make the equally compelling case that their EU opponents, not Hungarians, are the real culprits violating EU fundamental rights.By rejecting illegal immigration, it can be argued, Hungarians are protecting the rights of EU citizens of all racial backgrounds and political views. They can point to their- and consistent measures to stamp out anti-Semitism in Europe as upholding, not tarnishing, the protection of minorities as enshrined in the EU's constitutional documents.They can point to the depths of hypocrisy that are engulfing EU states in Western Europe that, by taking in certain radicalized segments of migrants whom Budapest rightly feels undermine European liberties, are reaping the consequences of increased anti-Semitism originating in those particular communities.They can point to the European Parliament being mired in politicized insularity after halting ratification of a hard-fought EU investment deal with China over EU sanctions imposed due to controversial allegations of Chinese behavior in Xinjiang, while Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto this week reached agreements with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to produce the Sinopharm Covid vaccine in Hungary and to deepen Hungarian-Chinese bilateral relations.Shortly after being rebuked by the Court of Justice, on Friday Budapest issued its own rebuke in the realm of China policy,The EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, one of the bloc's other foundational documents , states that in upholding the "universal values of human dignity, freedom, equality and solidarity," the union must embrace "the diversity of the cultures and traditions of the peoples of Europe as well as the national identities of the Member States and the organization of their public authorities at national, regional and local levels."EU leaders are subverting this obligation instead of upholding it when they attempt to isolate Hungary. As a result, a cabal of open-immigration-tolerant EU elites and their fellow travelers are too muddled to define EU values, let alone safeguard them. By attempting to sanction a country that is actually making an effort to do both, they insult the entire idea of a European community.