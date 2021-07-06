© Xinhua/Attila Volgyi via Getty Images



Recent laws introduced in Hungary regulating marriage and gender identity risk discriminating against LGBT people and should have been put to citizens for public consultation before they were passed, Europe's top rights watchdog said Tuesday.Among other things, theThe Venice Commission - an advisory group on constitutional matters to the 47-country Council of Europe human rights body - said the Hungarian "Omnibus Act""This constitutional amendment should not be used as an opportunity to withdraw existing laws on the protection of individuals who are not heterosexuals, or to amend these laws to their disadvantage," it said in an analysis and opinion on the laws.The commission said that clear criteria should be established to limit "the new discretionary power" of the minister to provide or refuse consent for adoptions by single people. This, it said, would help stop discrimination, including on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.It also found thatand that this "is incompatible with international human rights standards."The Council of Europe isn't part of the European Union, but the opinions of the Venice Commission are taken into account by the EU's executive branch when it weighs whether to take action against any of bloc's 27 member countries over possible democratic backsliding.The EU's treaty says the bloc "is founded on the values of respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities."