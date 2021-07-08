Earth Changes
Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Are intensifying solar system magnetic fields affecting Earth's crust
Wed, 07 Jul 2021 16:15 UTC
- Chicago officer, two Federal Agents injured in shooting near police station
- Huge fire and blast on container ship rocks Dubai's Jebel Ali port
- Opinion: What is Trump to Us?
- UK schools are 'overtly' politicising sex & gender issues - British education watchdog warns
- Deflect 'Armageddon' asteroids with rockets, Chinese researchers propose
- Psychedelic spurs growth of neural connections lost in depression
- Study finds high carbon dioxide levels in kids who wear face masks, concludes: 'Children should not be forced to wear face masks'
- Haiti president Jovenel Moïse assassinated
- As US forces leave Afghanistan, Russia may find itself squaring off with the Taliban in defense of Central Asian allies
- Twitter bemoans 'snowflake generation' after UK regulator re-rates 'violent', 'discriminatory' films such as Rocky and Flash Gordon
- Cuomo unveils 7-point plan to combat 'disaster emergency' of gun violence
- Estonian consul in St. Petersburg detained after being 'caught red-handed' by FSB 'receiving classified secret documents'
- Fears arise that lambda COVID-19 variant from Peru may be resistant to vaccines
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- DNA study traces origins of modern Japanese to Paleolithic man
- Best of the Web: The Fed's protection of "Oath Keepers" kingpin Stewart Rhodes breaks the entire Capitol "Insurrection" lie wide open
- Injustice: UK court allows US to appeal denial of Assange's extradition despite FBI informant recanting testimony
- China to tighten rules for firms listed overseas as part of cybersecurity campaign
- Eating their own: YouTube Left's bitter feud escalates as TYT's 'unhinged' Cenk Uygur suggests Glenn Greenwald 'not a journalist'
- Trump files class-action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, Google for 'censorship of the American people'
- 20 questions for Nancy Pelosi about January 6
- Covid's dark winter: How bio war-gaming robbed us of our liberty
- Biden's totalitarian agenda will have police target Americans for their ideological beliefs and behaviors
- Putin Talks to the Nation
- The FBI's mafia-style justice: To fight crime, the FBI sponsors 15 crimes-a-day
- Israeli PM suffers setback in vote on Arab citizenship rights law
- The row raging over a corrupt former president's jailing shows that South Africa is heading down a sad and familiar path
- Trudeau's censorship bill failed to pass through the Senate
- Palestinians have a right to defend themselves
- Israel wants to demolish 100 homes to build a settler park
- Second teen girl sentenced in deadly Uber Eats carjacking in D.C.
- 4 injured in indiscriminate knife attack in Greece, man later arrested
- Raytheon's gone woke: Nuclear missile-maker segregates employees, teaches critical race theory - documents
- Nikole Hannah-Jones' outrageous 'racist' tenure tantrum shows the true colors of the journalist behind NYT's 1619 Project
- Israel orders demolition of Palestinian homes in West Bank village of Hamsa Al-Fawqa
- Looters ransack Bagram Airbase after US sneaks out in middle of night
- Twitter loses liability protection for user-created posts in India after failing to delete content
- French court orders Twitter to reveal anti-hate speech efforts
- Antivirus mogul John McAfee's wife says she doesn't believe he died by suicide
- mRNA vaccine inventor erased from history books
- Saudi prince is investigated over claims he kept seven employees as modern-day slaves at his apartment in Paris
- Rare 51,000-year-old bone carving suggest Neanderthals were artists
- Canada Day special: How a 'synthetic nationalism' was created to break the US-Russia alliance
- No sign of foreigners in Turkey's Bronze Age Alalakh burials despite it being 'international age'
- Ancient carved snake found in Finnish neolithic dig site, Järvensuo
- Ornate stone carving discovered at Roman fort near Hadrian's Wall
- World's first-known plague victim was hunter-gatherer who died 5,000 years ago in Latvia
- Bolivian ex-Minister of Defence plotted a second coup using US mercenaries
- Dragon Man: Large ancient skull from China could be new human species
- Documents reveal CIA support for anti-Iranian propaganda film Argo, butchering of history
- Nesher Ramla Homo type - a prehistoric human previously unknown to science
- Comet strike 13,000-years-ago may have sparked civilisation shift
- Being Anglo-Saxon was a matter of language and culture, not genetics
- They've done this before: Five past cases of FBI incitement
- The lush reservoirs of the ancient Maya
- On Nasser's fight for Arab independence and a free Palestine
- Mystery of dark-age grave exhumations probed by archeologists
- 35,000 year old cave paintings may depict ice age sign language
- The Fall of Phaethon - Long published field evidence supports Bronze Age Bavarian impact
- New method reveals inherited genes from Neanderthals
- Strange 'fairy lanterns' discovered growing in a Malaysian rainforest
- Astronomers detect a lurking cosmic cloud, bigger than the entire Milky Way
- 'Icelandia': Is Iceland the tip of a vast, sunken continent?
- New AI technique reveals clearer universe
- Researchers observe thermal waves in semiconductor materials - unlocks new possibilities in electronics design
- UAE's Hope Mars orbiter spots elusive aurora on Red Planet
- First X-flare in 4 years, CME from B-class flare may hit Earth this weekend
- Astronomers may have discovered the smallest and heaviest white dwarf star ever seen
- Climate change drove decline of mastodonts and elephants, new study suggests
- China's Zhurong rover sends back video and audio from Mars
- Electric Universe: Invisible bursts of electricity from volcanoes signal explosive eruptions
- Mysterious methane detections on Mars baffle NASA scientists
- 'Scary' Boston Dynamics dance video divides internet as robo-dogs celebrate Hyundai acquisition
- A new kind of visual illusion uncovers how our brains connect the dots
- Prehistory of humans in Asia revealed in new study
- Update on giant oort cloud comet C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein)
- Elusive new type of supernova, long sought by scientists, actually exists
- Surface of Venus is cracked and moves like ice on the ocean, new research suggests
- Stunning video of chameleon-like abilities of cephalopods
- Another bogus climate report blames global 'cooling' on global 'warming'
- Woman found dead in Florida pond had injuries consistent with alligator attack
- Over 710,000 lightning bolts strike Western Canada in 15 hours
- Lightning bolt kills 4 children in Chhattisgarh, India
- Lightning bolt kills 3 in Maharashtra, India
- Grizzly bear attacks, kills camper in western Montana - 9th fatal bear attack within the last year for North America
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Why so much effort to suppress record cold temperatures and crop losses
- Man died of hypothermia, trapped in his car by hailstorm in Mexico
- Bear attacks group of men on the 4th of July on Mount Wilson in California
- Surfer's arm saved after shark attack off New South Wales, Australia
- Shark attacks paraglider in Red sea, bites his foot off
- Southern regions of South Korea damaged by heavy rainfall and flooding with 20 inches of rain overnight
- Huge explosion filmed in Caspian Sea, officials speculate oil rig fire or mud volcano - UPDATE: Footage of 'new island' formed in aftermath released
- 12 pilot whales beached in eastern China, two suspected dead
- Strong storm and hailstorm cause chaos in several municipalities of Mexico
- State of Emergency after floods in Krasnodar Krai, Russia - 2 months' worth of rain in a few hours
- New eruption of Mt. Etna spews columns of ash into Sicily sky
- Four dead and 80 still missing after torrential rains triggered a devastating landslide in Atami, Japan - UPDATE
- Floods hit 27 provinces and regions in China - 7 million affected
- Two bright meteor fireballs blaze over Idaho within hours of each other
- Meteor fireball over central Spain on July 2nd
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Switzerland
- Loud bang heard, green light seen in northern Thailand could be a bolide
- Residents in Maghull, England perplexed as loud 'explosions' reverberate throughout the region
- Meteor fireball over the southwest of Bohemia, Czech Republic
- Cameras record meteor fireball over northeast Brazil
- Bolide over the south of Spain (June 14)
- 'Flaming stone' falls from the sky in Bacolod, Philippines
- Meteorite? Earthquake? Sonic boom? Mystery noise wakes up North-West coast of Australia
- With quake ruled out, San Diego's 'mystery boom' was likely sonic
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (June 13)
- Daytime meteor fireball over Rosario, Argentina
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (June 9)
- Green meteor fireball streaks across the skies of Jacksonville, Florida
- Large meteor fireball recorded over Almería, Spain
- Bright meteor fireball over Southern Queensland, Australia
- Mystery 'explosion' baffles residents in York, UK
- Meteor fireball recorded over Germany on May 30th
- Large meteor fireball recorded in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Shocker: Lab analysis finds fake-meat and meat are not nutritionally equivalent
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Cardiovascular Side Effects From mRNA Vaccines
- Doctors, farmers indoctrinated by Big Pharma
- Gisele Levesque, the first person in Canada to be vaccinated against COVID-19, has died
- Suicide hospital visits rose among adolescent girls during pandemic, ER data suggest
- Vaccine watchdog won't admit the Covid-19 jabs cause period irregularities despite 4K women reporting problems
- Silver lining? For unknown reasons, global data shows allergy sufferers more protected against Covid-19, Russian scientist says
- Indian drugmaker seeking Emergency Use Approval for 3-dose Covid-19 vaccine, touted as world's 1st 'genetically engineered plasmid DNA' vaccine
- Ivermectin's success in battling COVID-19
- U.S. Sen. Johnson holds news conference with families injured by COVID vaccines, ignored by medical community
- Raising the alarm on myocarditis after Covid vaccination
- You plebs need a meat tax, claims millionaire old Etonian 'Food Czar' Dimbleby
- Doctors in Singapore urge expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination to stop vaccine drive for school boys: Media report
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Spike Protein is Toxic
- The final nail in the coffin of medical research
- WHO: 'Children should not be vaccinated for the moment'
- FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
- Hope for IBS sufferers as new study suggests synthetic tarantula venom could help treat condition
- Best of the Web: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines likely linked to rare heart condition in kids: CDC panel
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Public school student can't read but is already racist at a 12th-grade level
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
- New evidence emerging that Critical Race Theory escaped from a college humanities department lab
- Bass Pro Shops announces 2-for-1 sale on full range of nuclear missiles - $50 specials!
- Jonathan Pie: Hancock is a ****!
- Huge spike noted in Americans buying F-15s after Biden suggests you'll need them to overthrow government
- Trump announces he is building 1,954-mile long Trump Hotel along southern border
- Get Locked Down
- Kim Jong Un enrolls in Ivy League university to learn latest brainwashing techniques
- Newbie bomb-maker panics after making explosive, rushes it to police for defusing
- Texas Governor Abbot signs executive order donating city of Austin to California
- 'Help Wanted': Western media is in dire need of more Russia writers. Must be willing to lie, distort and engage in lazy speculation
- Stop the Fake Info
- Fauci - Public Enemy #1?
- 911 Will now require white callers to press 1 to check their privilege
- Fauci hires expert technician Hilgo Clintmann to secure his email server
- AOC added to Iwo Jima memorial for surviving Capitol riot
- Navy fighters shoot down 'hostile' UFO after it refuses to give its pronouns
- Musket-Wielding Americans run Prince Harry out of the country
Clearly, the newest death of OBL has raised many more questions that have been empirically answered - again, our government is clearly out of control with little accountability. We who question are the ones who are thinking clearly - not the ones who blindly accept WH press releases as incontrovertible proof.
All the planets in the solar system are changing, not just this one. I read somewhere that the sun makes up like 99% of the mass in our solar...
.. .. RT, children, deviance, sex. Missing: Adam bin Lanza.
you wont find andrew johnson of www.checktheevidence.com or piers corbyn of www.weatheraction.com mentioning this..andrew blocked me for dare...
.. .. Non verifiable; bullshid, gun grab via media plan in play.
A 'set up', while thoroughly improper in civil criminal matters, IS but one proper way to catch a spy. R.C.
Comment: Huge explosion filmed in Caspian Sea, officials speculate oil rig fire or mud volcano - UPDATE: Footage of 'new island' formed in aftermath released