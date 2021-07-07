Puppet Masters
Biden seeks to get more Americans vaccinated by taking message 'door-to-door' & mobilizing 'Covid surge response teams'
Wed, 07 Jul 2021 00:41 UTC
Biden's administration is aiming to make more localized efforts, especially in areas with relatively low vaccination rates, to get the jabs to more people. For instance, it will partner with local pharmacies and family doctors to promote Covid-19 vaccines, and it will boost access to the shots at pediatrician offices.
"As we shift from these centralized mass vaccination sites... we're going to put even more emphasis to getting vaccinated in your community, close to home, conveniently at a location you're already familiar with," Biden said.
The new initiative comes after Biden fell short of his target of getting 70% of US adults vaccinated by Independence Day. About 67% of American adults have taken at least one dose, meaning the Democrat president missed his goal by about eight million people, according to CDC data.
While Biden didn't specify how the door-to-door interactions would play out, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier on Tuesday that the aim would be to ensure that people "have the information they need on how safe and accessible the vaccine is."
It's not clear whether that would mean sending agents to every household or somehow ascertaining which homes have unvaccinated residents. Critics said such a program could violate privacy rights and lead to other abuses or conflicts.
"Yeah, so what does this mean?" author Alex Berenson asked on Twitter.
Biden did, however, offer more details about the "surge response teams," noting that they would be made up of "experts" from a number of federal agencies, including FEMA and the CDC. They will help states to "prevent, detect, and respond to the spread of the Delta variant among unvaccinated people in communities with low vaccination rates," he said.
Self-described "news junkie" Erik Sykes pointed out that if former president Donald Trump had suggested the 'door-to-door' scheme, "Twitter literally would not have the bandwidth to be able to display the high volume of Hitler references."
Another commenter said that although he was vaccinated and had no side effects, he found Biden's plan troubling. "Isn't what the president suggests an incredible violation of privacy rights?"
Conservative activist David Bozell, president of ForAmerica, referred to the program as "door-to-door vaccine checks".
