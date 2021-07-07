© Unsplash / Jeremy Zero

Twitter will no longer be exempt from liability arising from posts by users in India, after the platform failed to delete posts deemed illegal within a timeframe set by the country's new IT laws.In a ruling filed on Monday, the US microblogging site lost the immunity that prevents it from being held liable for content posted by its users. The decision was made on the premise that Twitter is not respecting India's "law of the land."The decision comes after a complaint over defamatory tweets that were not removed in time. In accordance with India's IT laws, social media sites are required to delete content that is deemed harmful or in breach of guidelines within 36 hours of a complaint being issued, and can face legal repercussions if this is not adhered to.Another event that soured relations between the South Asian country and Twitter arose after the social media platform showed the northern regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate territory, contrary to claims that the contested regions are part of India. Twitter's actions were deemed "an act of treason," and the platform quickly removed the map.The new IT laws in India were announced in February but came into force in late May. The legislation was implemented with the intention of regulating content on social media, such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.