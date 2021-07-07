The government of Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico reported that the hailstorm on Monday afternoon caused the death of a driver of approximately 40 years, who was trapped inside his vehicle in a block of ice that formed the hailstorm and trapped several vehicles in an uneven bridge that crosses the Periférico Norte. Firefighters and elements of Civil Protection of the municipality worked hard for almost three hours to rescue the body of the man, who could not get out of his Aveo car and died of hypothermia.They also helped three men with hypothermia, but alive, out of their cars, who were taken to a hospital , as well as two firefighters who presented a decrease in body temperature, while working to rescue motorists.where firefighters and rescuers worked to break the iceberg and free the drivers. The overpass connects De Los Maestros avenues in Atizapán de Zaragoza with Mario Colín in Tlalnepantla.Translated by google.