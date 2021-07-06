© Al Tafawk Centre



14,000 Palestinian refugees

"Last night they raided the centre. First, they started to shoot from outside the centre. Then they blew up the front door and entered the centre. They threw everything around. Damaging everything of value."

© Al Tafawk Children’s Centre



© Al Tafawk Children’s Centre



© Al Tafawk Children’s Centr



They did not even spare children's books.

© Al Tafawk Centre



© Al Tafawk Centre



The destruction of Al-Tafawk Children's Centre - as well as of many other civilian buildings - gives the lie to Israel's assertion that it is engaged in self-defence

This op-ed appeared today in Al Jazeera. We are republishing it with permission, but also to add many photographs of the shocking raid on the Al-Tafawk Children's Centre in Jenin, six weeks ago, provided by the Centre.