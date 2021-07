© Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.jpg



Whose Rights?

Under Attack

"the legitimacy of the struggle of peoples for independence, territorial integrity, national unity and liberation from colonial and foreign domination and foreign occupation by all available means, including armed struggle."

About the Author:

Greg Shupak teaches media studies at the University of Guelph in Canada. He is the author of The Wrong Story: Palestine, Israel, and the Media (OR Books).

Everywhere in the media and in the halls of power, we hear that Israel has a right to self-defense. But when it comes to the question of whether Palestinians suffering under brutal occupation have the right to defend themselves, those same voices are conspicuously silent.In a statement issued Monday,condemned "in the strongest terms"Urging "de-escalation on all sides," Price then delivered the standard recognition of "Israel's legitimate right to defend itself and to defend its people and its territory." When the Washington bureau chief for Al-Quds daily asked whether Palestinians shared in the right to self-defense, Price's response wasTo the stateless Palestinians, one can then conclude, theThis is a double standard shared by much of the corporate media, as well as among politicians, across Western democracies. A search of the media aggregator Factiva finds that the— the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Los Angeles Times — have runQuerying the same outlets in the same period fornearly identical pieces about an ex-guard at a US Air Force base reputed to have said that Palestinians have such a right.Implicit in this double standard is the idea thatPresently, that means acquiescing to Israeli efforts to steal Palestinian houses from six families in the Jerusalem neighborhood Sheikh Jarrah . It means that Palestinians are supposed to Al-Aqsa Mosque itself, the third holiest site in Islam — including the hurling of grenades at worshippers as they prayed — during Ramadan, Islam's holiest month.As of Sunday, thethat Israeli forces inflicted with rubber-coated metal bullets, tear gas canisters, and "severe beatings"; ambulances were prevented from reaching the wounded at the time. Denying the Palestinians' right to defend themselves, furthermore, means demanding their total submission as Israel targets Palestinian demonstrators in cities like Nablus, Bethlehem, Qalqilya, and Hebron. More than a hundred of these protestors required medical assistance.By comparison,have been killed in the same period. Since 2009,more than 2,600 of them in East Jerusalem.The World Food Programme notes thatwhileas "Gaza's socioeconomic fabric is faltering due to the cumulative impact of 12 years of sea, land and air blockade." The siege has destroyed Gaza's health care system, depriving it of the critical resources necessary to cope with the spread of diseases, including the COVID-19 outbreak that Israel has allowed to ravage the territory, or to handle the devastating aggression Israel is now carrying out. In this context, it's difficult to imagine any state or non-state group that wouldn't fight back.The Palestinianmay not be recognized by the state of Israel or the media, but it resolution assertingThe media's consistent silence on this broader context of the occupation helps explain why the question of Palestine's right to self-defense falls by the wayside. To recognize the Palestinian right to self-defense means first recognizing the brutal conditions the occupation imposes.