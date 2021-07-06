Dramatic video shows a tense encounter between a bear and a group of men celebrating the Fourth of July on Mount Wilson.According to the man who took the video, three men were waiting for the fireworks to start at Mount Wilson around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night when a small bear suddenly appeared from the bushes and attacked the men and their snacks.One of the victims was bitten by the bear, but his injury was said to be non-life-threatening.The group was able to scare the bear away from their site after a roughly 30-second encounter.FOX 11 has reached out to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and is waiting to hear back.A day after the wild incident, FOX 11's Marla Tellez caught up with Kenneth Fregozo, one of the men who fought off the hungry cub, and his girlfriend Sonia Montiel."Are you going back there next July 4?" asked Tellez."Oh yeah," Kenneth responded."With no food!" Sonia playfully added.