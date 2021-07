An SPD officer told The Post Millennial, "If I die in the line-of-duty, I have directed my friends to make sure they [city councilmembers] do not attend my service."Anti-police Washington state and local elected officials politicized the memorial service for fallen Seattle Police Department officer Lexi Harris on Thursday. More than one thousand people attended the memorial service for officer Lexi Harris at T-Mobile Park, honoring the life of the five-year veteran with the Seattle Police Department who was highly respected amongst her peers and members within the community.Gonzalez, Seattle mayoral candidate and current city council president, got her start in politics by suing the Seattle Police Department over a police brutality case. Not only did Gonzalez preside over the council during the anti-police 'autonomous zone,' she has been actively involved in decreasing the morale of SPD officers.Gonzalez has attended Defund SPD rallies, marching alongside antifa supporting Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda and Socialist City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, who supports full abolition of the police force, and referred to SPD officers as "killers." Sawant is currently facing a recall effort while Mosqueda is the front runner in her bid for re-election.Although Herbold ran on increasing staffing levels for the Seattle Police Department, a department that was already understaffed by 50 percent, Herbold voted to cut more officers and to get rid of the Navigation Team; actively going against promises she made during her campaign. Herbold has also previously called the Police Chief to target her political enemies Herbold was also an advocate for fire white cops in order to make room in the SPD budget."These are the same members that are taking away money from the department and fanning the flames of hatred towards SPD," the officer added. "There is a time and place for political shenanigans, but at Lexi's service, that's not one. Poor form."Another SPD officer told The Post Millennial that, "If I die in the line-of-duty, I have directed my friends to make sure they [city councilmembers] do not attend my service."Governor Jay Inslee was also in attendance with his wife Trudy. Inslee supported BLM marches across Washington state in 2020 and left SPD to fend for themselves against rioters in the wake of the death of George Floyd.Although the presence from officials was unwanted, their attendance failed to take from the moving memorial service honoring the life of fallen Seattle police officer Alexandra 'Lexi' Harris. Harris (38) leaves behind her fiancé, his two children, her parents and brother.Officer Alexandra Harris was highly praised and loved by fellow officers within the Seattle Police Department and was known as an "exemplary public servant" and friend."Lexi was always giving and so it's not a surprise that she would take her own time to help somebody else because that was just a part of who she was," said Barbara Smith who spoke on behalf of Lexi's family, KOMO News reports.Before the memorial service, Seattle Police Interim Chief Adrian Diaz stated "As we prepare to remember Lexi's life, service and sacrifice, I'm reminded of these words: 'Law enforcement officers are never off duty.' They are dedicated public servants who are sworn to protect public safety at any time and place that the peace is threatened. This was certainly true of Lexi."