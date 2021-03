© Michael Siluk / Education Images / Universal Images Group via Getty Images



It's been a bad few weeks for the protest at the Minneapolis memorial site, with a shooting death and journalists being threatened. The authorities need to act now to shut the area down, before more lives are needlessly lost.If I were to sit you down and tell you about an autonomous zone inside a major city where there are reports of violent crime and journalists are being threatened for approaching it, you'd probably think that I was referring to the madness of Seattle last year.But no, the craziness has returned to another of America's big cities. You see, it seems that there is now another autonomous zone in Minneapolis.Very recently, a journalist from NewsNation Now visited the site to report on it, and was threatened at the barricade. It's also been reported that the area has been a hotbed of violent crime in recent months. Two arrests were announced on Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting last week, and this is simply the most recent incident.The protesters within the area have issued a list of 24 demands , including recalling the county prosecutor, firing the head of the state's criminal investigative agency, investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in programs to create jobs, combat racism, and support affordable housing, plus keeping the square closed until August.Given the violent end of CHOP in Seattle, it's hard to imagine how it could have gone any worse. Acting as if there is something to discuss or negotiate here is pointless.This is not a protest. You could argue that this is the real definition of domestic terrorism. If the people doing this were swearing fealty to ISIS, for example, the government would be all over it. But because these acts are done under the chant of Black Lives Matter, more lives will be lost. And all because we didn't learn the lesson of Seattle.Micah Curtis is a game and tech journalist from the US. Aside from writing for RT, he hosts the podcast Micah and The Hatman, and is an independent comic book writer. Follow Micah at @MindofMicahC