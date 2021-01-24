Society's Child
Not needed anymore? Seattle police and city attorney FINALLY take hardline stance against Antifa
The Post Millennial
Sun, 24 Jan 2021 18:55 UTC
In an announcement on Saturday, the city's interim police Chief Adrian Diaz announced that his department is coordinating with the city attorney to enact a strict new policy to arrest and prosecute protesters who destroy property during street demonstrations.
Diaz said that the new enforcement policy will take effect this Saturday, when a demonstration has been planned for Occidental Square. Prosecutions will increase under the new order.
In his speech, Seattle's top cop said that he has wanted to crack down on the violent militants for months, and that its becoming clear following Biden's inauguration that their protests have no real cause.
"They're focused on breaking windows, and these are things we need to work on," he said, reported Seattle Times.
A spokesperson for the police said that suspects in low-level crimes were not even booked into jail last year due to coronavirus concerns, and that the policy of not booking those who commit misdemeanors is unlikely to change. However, individuals released on bail who are re-arrested will likely be prosecuted now.
Diaz said that police will take a hardline approach to repeat offenders.
"We will be prosecuting these crimes from now on," he said. "When we don't have any form of accountability for people — and many of them are coming from outside the city — they will continue to do that activity, and we can't have that."
In addition to the prosecutions, police will be deploying in extra numbers starting Saturday and will coordinate law enforcement efforts with the Washington State Patrol and federal agents to prevent protesters from entering freeways and federal buildings.
"We would like to protect buildings from being vandalized in the first place, and don't want to cause undue conflict. It's safer for protesters and officers to not be drawing that line, so to speak," said Diaz.
Earlier this week, Antifa rioters vandalized and looted the historic Starbucks, a Democratic Party office, and numerous local businesses in protest of the newly inaugurated president.
[Link]
here's a little sample:
"We had 400,000 people on the National Mall on the 6th. That would have been 6 complete D-Day invasions-worth of American troops. Eisenhower didn't have that many troops in France after the Normandy D-Day Invasion until July, a month later.
If the MAGA crowd had actually wanted or intended to go all seize-the-government, (besides obviously not bringing a shit-ton more guns, nor any intent to hurt anyone) they could have conquered DC, Virginia, and Maryland, and held it indefinitely, with an army that size. (For reference, 400,000 people is approximately twice the size of the Marine Corps, anytime since the Vietnam War.) "Insurrection" my ass. That was a staged photo op co-opted by BLM/Antifa, for DNC propaganda gaslighting purposes, as we've seen non-stop every day since it happened.
There aren't enough cops east of the Appalachian Mountains to contend with a crowd that size were same intent on misbehaving, even if the po-po had been as inclined to murder as was one trigger-happy Barney Fife, determined to go all Tiananmanen Square on unarmed marchers, from safely behind a barricaded door.
If that crowd had been actually and truly hostile, those cops would have been found with their badges shoved up their asses, their severed jangly bits in their mouths, and their decapitated heads mounted as decorations on the spiked tips of the metal fence around the Capitol, and a few thousand marchers would have been wearing sweatshirts afterwards that said,
"Now I have a machinegun. Ho-Ho-Ho" "
With thanks to the Raconteur Report
