Myanmar security forces killed at least 25 people on Friday in a confrontation with opponents of the military junta at a town in the centre of the Southeast Asian nation, two residents and Myanmar media said on Sunday.on the violence at Depayin in the Sagaing region, about 300 km (200 miles) north of the capital, Naypyidaw.One resident of Depayin, who did not want to be identified for fear of reprisals, said, the resident said."There were people dying at farms and by the railroad. They (soldiers) shot everything that moved," said another resident, who said his uncle was among the dead.A total of 25 bodies had been collected after the fighting, both residents said.The BBC Burmese service website and Than Lwin Khet News service carried similar accounts. The Myanmar Now news service put the death toll at not fewer than 31 and said about 10,000 people had fled the area.The Depayin People's Defence Force said on its Facebook page that 18 of its members had been killed and 11 wounded.Violence since the coup has driven more than 230,000 people from their homes, the United Nations says. It also says more than 880 people have been killed by security forces since the coup and more than 5,200 are in detention.TheIn another challenge for the authorities, Myanmar reported a daily record of 2,318 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The state health system has foundered after it was deserted by doctors and other health workers in protest at the military takeover.