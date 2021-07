© Michael Abbott via Getty Images



BBC News presenter Huw Edwards was forced to apologise during Wednesday night's programme after a reporter mistakenly referred to Bill Clinton in a report on Bill Cosby's release from prison.BBC reporter Michelle Fleury spoke live from Philadelphia following the news that a high court had thrown out Cosby's sexual assault conviction However, during her report,At the end of the report, Edwards said back in the BBC News studio: "Just to clarify what was said there in Michelle's introduction to the story, when she mistakenly said 'Bill Clinton' instead of 'Bill Cosby'.""We apologise for the mistake," he added. "The story, of course, is about Bill Cosby, the entertainer."At the time,On Wednesday, it was ruled thatThe Pennsylvania Supreme Court said district attorney Kevin Steele, who made the decision to arrest Cosby, was obliged to stand by his predecessor's promise not to bring charges.