THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Thursday raised Alert Level 3 over Taal volcano after its main crater spewed a "short-lived dark phreato-magmatic plume one kilometer-high with no accompanying volcanic earthquake"."This means that there is magmatic intrusion at the main crater that may further drive succeeding eruptions," Phivolcs chief Renato Solidum told The Manila Times.Phivolcs recommended the evacuation of those living near Taal Volcano Island (TVI) and in the high-risk villages of Agoncillo and Laurel, Batangas due to possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami."The public is reminded that the entire volcano island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island, as well as high-risk villages of Agoncillo and Laurel is prohibited," the Phivolcs chief said.Solidum said communities around the Taal Lake shore are advised to take precautionary measures and be vigilant of possible lake-water disturbances related to the ongoing unrest.