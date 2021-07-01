Society's Child
18 people confirmed dead in Florida condo collapse
Wed, 30 Jun 2021 19:33 UTC
No one has been pulled alive from the rubble since last Thursday, hours after the condominium crumbled in the middle of the night. More than 140 people remain unaccounted for.
The collapse is not only one of the worst disasters in South Florida, but also in the country's history.
"This is the third largest building failure in the history of the United States - only third to Oklahoma and New York City - so we are doing everything that we can," Jimmy Patronis, Florida's chief financial officer, said, CBS Miami reported. He was referring to the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 and the terror attacks on the Twin Towers in 2001.
Authorities in Florida have asked the federal government for another rescue team to help comb through the rubble as they face the possibility of severe weather in the days ahead. Two storm systems in the Atlantic could become tropical systems, according to the National Hurricane Center, but it's unclear if they would threaten the U.S.
"There are two areas of (possible storm) development out in the Atlantic, heading to the Caribbean. We have eight urban rescue teams in Florida. We talked about doing a relief," Kevin Guthrie of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said Tuesday night. "We have all the resources we need but we're going to bring in another team. We want to rotate those out so we can get more resources out."
