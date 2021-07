© Gerald Herbert/AP



The death toll in the condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida , climbed to 18 on Wednesday after additional victims were recovered.The collapse is not only one of the worst disasters in South Florida, but also in the country's history."There are two areas of (possible storm) development out in the Atlantic, heading to the Caribbean. We have eight urban rescue teams in Florida. We talked about doing a relief," Kevin Guthrie of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said Tuesday night. "We have all the resources we need but we're going to bring in another team. We want to rotate those out so we can get more resources out."