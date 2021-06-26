© Antonio Cabrera

So what the resistance fighters did was they turned to opium. Afghanistan had about 100 tons of opium produced every year in the 1970s. By 1989-1990, at the end of that 10-year CIA operation, that minimal amount of opium — 100 tons per annum — had turned into a major amount, 2,000 tons a year, and was already about 75% of the world's illicit opium trade."

The world's first true narco-state

The effect of the occupation was to expand drug production to unprecedented new proportions

© Dyfed Loesche | Statista

NATO forces were more or less guarding poppy fields and poppy production , under the guise of counterinsurgency. The logic was 'we don't want to take away the livelihoods of the people.' But really, what we were doing at that point was protecting the wealth of our friends in power in Afghanistan. "

© DVIDS



That booming opium production, and the U.S. failure to curb it, provided the bulk of the financing for Taliban, who captured a significant but unknown share of the local profits from the drug traffic, which they used to fund guerrilla operations over the past 20 years, becoming a determinative factor in the U.S. defeat in Afghanistan."

'The needle and the damage done'

Therefore, one consequence of U.S. policy in the Middle East — from supporting jihadists to occupying nations — has been to unleash a worldwide opium addiction that has made a few people fantastically wealthy and destroyed the lives of tens of millions.

Domestic despair

A dirty history

© Nisar Ahmad | AP



Millions of losers

Post-9/11, they basically allied themselves with a lot of Afghan strongmen and warlords who happened to be involved in some way in drug production and trafficking. Those individuals were acting as local allies for the U.S. and NATO, and therefore were largely protected from retribution or arrest for drug trafficking because they were U.S. allies."