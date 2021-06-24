It's Never Been Easier to Be a "Terrorist"

Pillars of Tyranny

The mention of foreign allies and partners is important as it suggests a multinational approach to what is supposedly a US "domestic" issue and is

yet another step

toward a transnational security-state apparatus.

were developing plans to treat critical reporting on the COVID-19 vaccines as "extremist" propaganda.

"The Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Department of Homeland Security, with support from the National Counterterrorism Center [part of the intelligence community], are incorporating an increased focus on domestic terrorism into current intelligence products and leveraging current mechanisms of information and intelligence sharing to improve the sharing of domestic terrorism-related content and indicators with non-Federal partners. These agencies are also improving the usability of their existing information-sharing platforms, including through the development of mobile applications designed to provide a broader reach to non-Federal law enforcement partners, while simultaneously refining that support based on partner feedback."

Calling Their Shots?

"And every counterterrorism professional I speak to in the federal government and overseas feels like we are at the doorstep of another 9/11, maybe not something that catastrophic in terms of the visual or the numbers, but that we can see it building and we don't quite know how to stop it."