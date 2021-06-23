© Twitter / @mhn6712

Iran has successfully conducted its first remote surgery using a domestically developed robot which was controlled from a medical center around seven kilometers away from the operation room.In images shared online, the dog can be seen on the operating table with observers gathered round.In recent years, Iran has been pressing forward with programs to develop domestic devices, partially necessitated by US sanctions on Tehran. Over the last year, the country has unveiled numerous pieces of military hardware designed and built in Iran, including the forward ship IRINS Makran and a drone, capable of 1200 miles of flight, named 'Gaza'.