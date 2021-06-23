'No to censorship'

Awkward coalition

unnecessary since existing Italian hate crime legislation is enough to combat homophobia

The Vatican confirmed Tuesday it had lodged a diplomatic protest against a draft Italian law on homophobia, in what was described as an "unprecedented" act of interference in Italy's affairs.The so-called Zan law, currently being debated in Italy's parliament, seeks to punish acts of discrimination and incitement to violence against gay, lesbian, transgender and disabled people.According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper,Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed to AFP that the letter was "informally delivered" to the Italian ambassador to the Holy See on June 17, butCorriere said, adding that the note was presented by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Pope Francis' de facto foreign minister.Specifically,, to be held on May 17.It also expressed concern thaton LGBTI (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex) issues, Corriere said.They should "promote the culture of respect and inclusion, combat prejudices, discrimination and violence motivated by sexual orientation and gender identity".Cesare Mirabelli, a former president of Italy's constitutional court, told the Vatican's own media outlet, Vatican News, that the law "puts at risk" some of the freedoms of the Catholic Church.He spoke of a "very fine line" between free speech and incitement to violence, noting that, "even if others base their conduct on these opinions".But the centre-left lawmaker who is sponsoring the bill, Alessandro Zan of the Democratic Party, rebuffed the Vatican's arguments."The text [of the law] does not restrict in any way freedom of expression or religious freedom. And it respects the autonomy of all schools," he tweeted.He later added: "There can be no foreign interference in the prerogatives of a sovereign parliament."Corriere noted the Holy See had the right under the Concordat to challenge the law.The Italian foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment on the Vatican's move, which came ahead of Rome's Pride rally on June 26.The Zan law was passed by the lower house of parliament in November, butin the upper Senate.The government -- an awkward national unity coalition including both Salvini and Zan's parties, led by technocrat Mario Draghi, a practising Catholic -- has no official position on the bill.