Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY) communicated once again on Friday his inconformity with the fact that the US/Canada land border closure has once again been extended, this time to Jul. 21 2021."There's no other way to say it: another month's delay is bullshit. #LetUsReunite ," tweeted Higgins.According to local outlet WREN 930's website, Higgins also interviewed with the media on Friday, and said the following:The Canada-US Interparliamentary Group, of which Rep. Higgins is a member, issued the following statement in the wake of the decision to keep the border closed:"Millions of Americans and Canadians are counting on our governments to work together to reach an agreement that provides a clear roadmap for reopening the border between our two nations."