Rep. Higgins condemns the extension of the closure of the US-Canada border, 'another month's delay is 'bulls**t'
James Anthony
The Post Millennial
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 02:11 UTC
"There's no other way to say it: another month's delay is bullshit. #LetUsReunite," tweeted Higgins.
According to local outlet WREN 930's website, Higgins also interviewed with the media on Friday, and said the following:
"Two weeks ago, an exception was granted to the National Hockey League. Not based on science, not based on facts, but based on the Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule."
"That is bulls**t and it should not be tolerated by these people who have been separated from the families, their property and from transacting business."
"There needs to be a vision articulated for when that border will be open. This has been 15 months of people being separated from their loved ones, it's highly unfair and disrespectful to both US and Canadian citizens."
The Canada-US Interparliamentary Group, of which Rep. Higgins is a member, issued the following statement in the wake of the decision to keep the border closed:
"Millions of Americans and Canadians are counting on our governments to work together to reach an agreement that provides a clear roadmap for reopening the border between our two nations."
"The lack of transparency surrounding these negotiations is a disservice to our constituents and the millions of residents on both sides of the border waiting to see their loved ones, visit their property, and renew business ties."
"While the arrival of vaccines in record time has been a modern marvel, the inability of the U.S. and Canadian governments to reach an agreement on alleviating border restrictions or aligning additional essential traveler classes is simply unacceptable."
Reader Comments
ReRan 2021-06-19T12:38:39Z
It just goes on and on, the hypocrisy of this whole scam. And no one seems to care whether any of this lockdown, border closures, mask-wearing, distancing thing was ever based in any real science. Except of course the few of us who actually don't get all our info from the TV screen, and use our thinking ability for- get this- thinking. What a concept!
Rowan Cocoan · 2021-06-19T12:51:34Z
Hey, Canooks: I've read that there are places one can sneak across the border. If one did (no, I'm not planning to*) would one find themselves quickly subject to some ID check or such?
*Yet. Asking for a friend.
R.C.
*Yet. Asking for a friend.
R.C.
- Kim Jong Un enrolls in Ivy League university to learn latest brainwashing techniques
- Newbie bomb-maker panics after making explosive, rushes it to police for defusing
- Texas Governor Abbot signs executive order donating city of Austin to California
- 'Help Wanted': Western media is in dire need of more Russia writers. Must be willing to lie, distort and engage in lazy speculation
- Fauci - Public Enemy #1?
- 911 Will now require white callers to press 1 to check their privilege
- Fauci hires expert technician Hilgo Clintmann to secure his email server
- AOC added to Iwo Jima memorial for surviving Capitol riot
- Navy fighters shoot down 'hostile' UFO after it refuses to give its pronouns
- Musket-Wielding Americans run Prince Harry out of the country
- Existing, and 6 other things you didn't know were microaggressions
- 'They won't make fun of me ever again,' says Dr. Fauci while designing new virus in his lab
- New study says we all must wear mask to prevent global warming
- Gas station memes Hunter Biden mockery on sign: 'Hope gas prices don't get too high'
- Biden outed as robotic human suit piloted by tiny Jimmy Carter
- Rachel Maddow: I will have to "rewire" my brain to not view maskless as a "threat"
- CDC ruling: You no longer have to wear a life jacket outside in case of rain
- Biden urges Israel to only use US military aid for 'nice stuff'
- German engineer predicted man named 'Elon' would conquer Mars in 1952 novel
'Crescent Sun': Solar eclipse, U.S. Capitol Building, June 10, 2021
Assassination is the extreme form of censorship.
- George Bernard Shaw
