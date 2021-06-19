© Kin Cheung/AP



Public outpouring of support for tabloid after raid on offices by national security police.Hongkongers queued at city news stands before dawn on Friday to buy the latest edition of the Apple Daily newspaper, a day after national security police arrested its editor-in-chief and four other directors.On Thursday morning hundreds of officers from the Hong Kong police national security department raided the homes of the employees, including editor-in-chef Ryan Law, and the Apple Daily newsroom for the second time in less than a year. It froze millions of dollars in company assets.On Friday police announced they had charged two of those arrested with foreign collusion offences, and announced prosecution proceedings against three companies for the same charge. Apple Daily named those charged as editor-in-chief, Law, and CEO Cheung Kim-hung, scheduled to appear in court on Saturday. The others remained in detention pending further investigation.The paper increased its print run for Friday more than fivefold to to 500,000.Across the city people bought multiple copies, some handing them out to businesses to give to customers, others Instagramming their haul, including one woman who filled an Ikea bag. The owner of a Mongkok news stand told AFP he normally sells 60 copies of Apple Daily, but on Friday had sold 1,800 before morning."There is no perfect media, but it is a unique voice in Hong Kong," he said. "You may not like it, but I think you need to let them have their voice and survive, it is important."The targeting of Apple Daily marked an escalation in authorities' attempts to stifle Hong Kong's media. The city's security chief, John Lee, warned other journalists on Thursday to "distance" themselves from the accused, who he referred to as "criminals" and "perpetrators" of a conspiracy.The police operation was condemned by foreign governments including the US, UK, Australia and the EU, rights organisations and journalism groups. Beijing accused them of vilifying the police and interfering in internal Hong Kong affairs."The facts are clear and the evidence solid, and the cases have nothing to do with press freedom."Rupert Colville, the chief UN human rights spokesperson, said the raid "sends a further chilling message for media freedom."He told Reuters: "We call on Hong Kong authorities to respect their obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, in line with the Basic Law, in particular freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful assembly and association and the right to participate in public affairs."