New government guidelines have been enforced to allow Hong Kong authorities to censor films on the basis of safeguarding national security.The updated censorship rules gazetted on Friday effectively allow censors to pull films they deem to be a violation of the national security law.The guidelines also instruct censorship authorities to censor films that "would likely constitute an offence endangering national security."The Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development may also direct censors on how to exercise their powers.The Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration is responsible for vetting and classifying films for public screenings.Announcing the enforcement of the new guidelines on Friday, the government said that freedom of expression must be balanced with the "the protection of legitimate societal interests."Before Friday's new guidelines were rolled out, the Film Censorship Authority had the power to censor films in Hong Kong that depict excessive violence, offensive behaviour, or feature discriminatory content.The change comes as the city approaches the one-year anniversary of the onset of the security law on June 30.Local artists have expressed concern over a shrinking space for artistic expression and the freedom of speech in Hong Kong.Since the law's imposition, screenings of protest-related documentaries have been abruptly cancelled after pro-Beijing voices claimed it was a violation of the law, while the city's leader Carrie Lam has vowed "full alert" against art that endangers national security in the city's public art spaces