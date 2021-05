© Chickeeduck, via Facebook.



Lady Liberty

Officers said to be from the national security unit interview the owner of the the new Chickeeduck branch.Hong Kong police said to be from the national security unit cordoned off a clothing store which carried pro-democracy messages and items on Thursday, just two days after the premises had opened for business.The Chickeeduck branch in Tsuen Wan was closed down by police on Thursday afternoon. A staff member told HKFP that the owner, Herbert Chow, was questioned by officers inside the store.Chow vowed not to close the store and slammed the police for their "outrageous" move. "Hong Kong has no rule of law now: so many police officers coming here just to search a small shop." The move gave police sweeping new powers, alarming democrats, civil society groups and trade partners, as such laws have been used broadly to silence and punish dissidents in China.HKFP has reached out to the police for comment.