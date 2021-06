© Reuters / Tyrone Siu



"Subjects ... received an email the day before the July 1, 2017 march with detailed instructions on how to complete the task. Treated subjects would be able to use a secure link to upload the information we requested," the paper records. "Subjects who upload[ed] all the requested information and complete[d] the protest participation reporting module would be eligible to receive the bonus payment."

The organization is funded by a number of US government agencies and charitable organizations, including the

controversial

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which raises the obvious question of who or what ultimately benefited from this research, and to what purpose the findings were put.

"The HKUST Human Participants Research Panel (HPRP) wrote to us requesting that we remove references to the HKUST IRB approval of our study, on the basis that the study went beyond what was approved in our proposal," the paper states.

Kit Klarenberg, is an investigative journalist exploring the role of intelligence services in shaping politics and perceptions. Follow him on Twitter @KitKlarenberg

Allegations that pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong have been paid for their activities have swirled for years but have always been strenuously rubbished by the Western media. Now, an academic study seems to confirm just that.Secreted in the depths of academic journal American Economic Review's June edition is an absolutely extraordinary research paper , revealing thatThe paper's abstract notes that theThe protest in question was the annual July 1 march, which has been convened every year since 1997, the year of Hong Kong's handover from the UK to China. The academics say the marches studied were "peaceful" and "modestly sized", attracting around 50,000 citizens, and sought "to both achieve policy concessions and signal the strength of the movement."Essentially, while a greater turnout among the wider population at large would "affect a subject's beliefs about the likelihood that a public good is produced or a government crackdown may occur,"The academics are keen to emphasize that they aimed to encourage protest participation without "explicitly" paying for people to attend, but instead "[paid] for behavior conditional on turnout."The original sum received for attendance isn't stated.If all that sounds rather strange, it's because it absolutely is. For one, the academics' finding that, seems banal and self-evident - a fait accompli if ever there was one.The academics explain their rationale for conducting the research in the paper's introduction, noting that, while "political rights have historically often arisen from successful, long-running movements," there is a lack of empirical investigation into "the causes of individuals' sustained participation in political movements." In 2016 , for instance, their research included "manipulating" subjects' beliefs about the participation of others to gauge whether a perception of 'missing out' drove greater attendance. A day before the July 1 protest that year,The latter riddle gets more curious when one considers that in their 2020 study of protest participation, t, that approval was rescinded two years later.The authorities responded by firing pepper bullets at students and launching volleys of tear gas into the campus, precipitating almost a week of ever-escalating violence from activists. Within days , students had created an elaborate system of barricades to block roads and shield the entrances to the university's halls of residence, set traps to puncture car tyres, stockpiled a large number of petrol bombs, and were routinely hurling bricks and tiles, and firing arrows from rooftops at the police.