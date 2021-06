© REUTERS



Former CDC Director Robert Redfield defended the theory that COVID-19 escaped from a Chinese lab, arguing the deadly bug's efficient human-to-human spread contradicted the behavior of other deadly coronaviruses with similar profiles — and was simply not "biologically plausible.""I said before that I didn't think it was biologically plausible that COVID-19 went from a bat to some unknown animal into man and now had become one of the most infectious viruses," Redfield said during an interview with Fox News Redfield, a 20-year veteran of the US Army Medical Corps who co-founded the University of Maryland's Institute of Human Virology, recently said leading scientists were among those who assailed him after a March 26 appearance on CNN during which he endorsed the "lab-leak" theory.The virologist, who led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the height of the pandemic, was interviewed along with Dr. Marc Siegel, a professor of medicine at the NYU Langone Medical Center.Redfield expressed disappointment in what he described as a "lack of openness" in the scientific community to "pursue both hypotheses."Last month, President Biden said the US intelligence community had "coalesced around two likely scenarios" about the pandemic's origins but had yet to reach a firm conclusion — and called on officials to present their best findings within 90 days.Earlier this month, a former State Department official revealed in a bombshell report that staffers were warned against investigating the origin of COVID-19 because it would "open a can of worms."Thomas DiNanno, former acting assistant secretary of the State Department's Bureau of Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance, also told Vanity Fair that the warning "smelled like a cover-up.""I wasn't going to be part of it," he said.During his appearance on CNN, Redfield said: "I'm of the point of view that I still think the most likely etiology of this pathology in Wuhan was from a laboratory — escaped.""Other people don't believe that. That's fine. Science will eventually figure it out," he said."I could use the word 'cover-up,' but I don't know that so I'm not going to speculate that," Redfield added about China.