© New York Times/Pool

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield says he received death threats from fellow scientists after saying he believed the coronavirus originated in a lab.He said he was "threatened and ostracized because I proposed another hypothesis."The World Health Organization had previously speculated that the virus was transmitted to humans from a bat through an intermediary animal.The lab theory was initially dismissed , but has seen new traction after The Wall Street Journal reported that three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology became so ill that they sought hospital care in November 2019, when the first coronavirus outbreak began in China. President Biden last week directed the intelligence community to "redouble their efforts" to come to a conclusion on the virus's origins. Biden has said the findings would be publicly released.The Office of Director of National Intelligence has said the intelligence community has "coalesced around two likely scenarios: either it emerged naturally from human contact with infected animals or it was a laboratory accident."